Jill Biden to campaign in Savannah for husband

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden appears on stage with his wife Dr. Jill Biden after delivering his acceptance speech on the fourth night of the Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center on August 20, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Jill Biden plans to campaign in Georgia Monday for her husband, former Vice President and current Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden.

Jill Biden will visit both Macon and Savannah Monday.

Her first stop will be in Macon where she will attend a Georgia Women for Biden Early Vote Event.

Late Monday afternoon, Biden stops in Savannah for an Early Vote Drive-In Rally.

A WSAV crew will attend the Savannah event and bring you the latest coverage online and on-air.

Early Voting in Georgia continues through Friday.

Election Day is November 3.