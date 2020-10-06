Jasper County absentee voting expected to dwarf 2018 numbers

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Early voting has begun in South Carolina, and while Jasper County may not have the most voters in the area, they are passionate to get their ballots in before Election Day.

“They don’t want to be in a line, the COVID-19 is an issue, they want to get it in early and unfortunately a lot of people aren’t trusting ballot by mail,” said Jeanine Bostick, Jasper County Voter and Registration Director to the people in line at the Ridgeland office.

Jasper County election officials making their point to the dozen or so people waiting for their chance to cast a ballot early.

Monday alone, people started lining up at 7:30 a.m., and by 5 p.m., 166 people were in and out the doors.

Jeanine Bostick says this year’s numbers will dwarf past elections.

“We probably had with absentee by mail and in person,” said Bostick. “A little over 1500 and this year we have gotten over 3,000 requests.”

It’s not just people wanting to use the machines. There are a half dozen different residents who have hand-delivered their ballots to the office.

“I just don’t know if the mail is going to get it here like its supposed to or not so to make sure I brought it,” said Diane Bostick, an absentee voter.

“I just feel that anything can happen but I just wanted to make sure I put it in their hands,” said Frances Orr, another absentee voter.

“Some of these voters have voted by mail for years,” said Jeanine Bostick. “and I think the rumor got out there and it scared them, which is fine, we are going to be here to accept it so we don’t have a problem with that.”

An electronic signing pad, self-cleaning devices, and more voting machines than ever are helping ease fears and keep the line moving.

As for those who haven’t gotten their absentee ballot in the mail already?

“If you don’t get it by the end of the week let me know,” said Jeanine. “And we will get another one out to you, or if you want to come in-house and do it in person, just bring the ballot.”

In-person absentee voting will take place at the office in Ridgeland on Gray’s Highway from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, all the way until the day before the election.

All you need to bring is a photo ID and some patience.