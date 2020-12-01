‘It has all gone too far’: Georgia election official outraged by violent threats

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Georgia’s voting system implementation manager had strong words for those making threats against election workers and unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud.

“It has all gone too far. All of it,” Gabriel Sterling.

He started a Tuesday afternoon press conference clearly outraged at the attacks on both the state and national level.

“A twenty-something tech in Gwinnett County today has death threats and a noose put up saying he should be hung for treason because he was transferring a report on batches from an EMS to a county computer so he could read it,” Sterling explained.

He also mentioned remarks made on a talk show by Joe diGenova, attorney for President Donald Trump’s campaign, that former federal cybersecurity official Chris Krebs should be “taken out at dawn and shot.”

Sterling condemned Trump and other elected officials for their failure to denounce the threats.

“Mr. President, you have not condemned these actions or this language. Senators, you have not condemned this language or these actions,” he said. “This has to stop. We need you to step up. And if you’re going to take a position of leadership — show some.”

Georgia’s election workers are working to meet Wednesday’s midnight deadline for the recount of the state’s presidential election.

Sterling and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Monday they are looking into potential election law violations but have repeatedly said talk of widespread voter fraud in the state is baseless.