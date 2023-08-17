SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The presidential race will hit the ground running with next week’s 2024 Republican debate in Milwaukee. Here are the topics that will define the race.

Former President Trump addresses the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s Road to Majority conference in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

Trump tax cuts expire in 2025

The 2017 tax cuts by the former president will be a significant talking point in the election. The Tax Cut and Jobs Act changed individual income taxes and estate tax, with an increase in child tax credits. Without action, the previous rates will be in place due to the polarizing nature of American tax policy.

Voter security

Following allegations made by former President Donald Trump of voter fraud and foreign influence, his supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6. In Georgia, Trump and his team face charges of tampering with voter equipment and harassment of lawmakers and poll workers. This will be a talking point used against and for Trump as he faces his fourth indictment.

(AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)

Trade war with China

The tension between the two trade powers of the world has risen exponentially over the past five years. In lew of the U.S. trade deficit, with more imports than exports, China has diversified, rapidly increasing trade to the African continent. The Chinese economy is forecasted to increase by 4.9% in 2023, according to economists surveyed by Reuters. Bolstering American competitiveness and mitigating Chinese dependency in the global trade market will guide topics around foreign policy.

Abortion

A year after the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court, the stance that presidential candidates will take on the topic will sway a huge chunk of voters, as suggested by polls. In an NPR poll, 61% of Americans supported abortion rights and a Gallup poll shows 52% of Americans are pro-choice. In general, the Republican party has aligned itself behind the anti-abortion movement — but will there be a candidate who could capture the pro-choice majority vote?

Environment and climate change

The vast majority of Americans, 67%, believe in developing alternative clean sources of energy to combat climate change, according to a Pew Review study. Fifteen climate disasters have taken place in the U.S. by August 2023, including the recent Maui wildfires and record-breaking heat waves. GOP candidates tend to avoid the topic of climate change, but with tangible evidence of its effects, they may have to pivot.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) addresses the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s Road to Majority conference in Washington, D.C., on Friday, June 23, 2023.

Education and critical race theory

As a major talking point for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, the future of education in America will be unavoidable. With the recent focus on banning books in schools and the teaching of African American history, the majority of Republicans believe that K-12 schools have a negative impact on the country. Critical race theory teaches a graduate-level lesson on systematic racism in the U.S. system. Voters will be looking for a candidate with a strong stance on what we teach our students.

LGBTQ and trans rights

Topics around the queer community have gained steam due to recent legislation by Republican legislatures passing 520 anti-LGBTQ bills and 220 trans-specific bills in 2023. Gov. Brian Kemp banned gender-conforming procedures for trans minors, and Gov. Ron DeSantis banned the teaching of sexual orientation and gender identity in Florida schools.

The debate will be moderated by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, airing at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday on Fox News and its network platforms.