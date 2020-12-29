Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst campaigns for Loeffler, Perdue in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia’s U.S. Senate candidates are making one final push to get voters to the polls early. The Georgia Republican Party continues to bring in out-of-state politicians to help get out the vote.

Iowa U.S. Senator Joni Ernst is one politician who says these two races mean a lot not just for the state but for the entire country. She campaigned for Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue Monday afternoon.

After working alongside each candidate, she’s encouraging Savannahians to vote early in-person.

“I think that it is very important that we turn out the vote and that we support President Trump’s efforts over the last four years,” Ernst said.

She was met with passionate words from Savannah voter Pete Robyn who said the presidential election was filled with fraud, but federal officials say there was no evidence supporting these claims.

“The Senate has done nothing, virtually nothing, to protect the November 3 election,” Robyn said.

Local Republicans questioned why they should even vote. Ernst quickly put those fears to rest saying only legal votes will be counted.

“This process will be watched. January 5, this election cycle will be one of the most-watched elections probably in our lifetime,” Ernst said. “So I would say to everybody that is worried about this system, you know what? Your vote doesn’t count if you don’t go vote.”

Savannah resident Deb Broderick plans to vote for the incumbent candidates again. She said she’s voting for them to protect her rights and freedoms like the right to vote.

“We’re going to have to make sure the election is sacred because of the reason that that is our right,” Broderick said.

Robyn echoed that same sentiment urging younger voters to head to the polls early.

“These are our only hope, not just for Republicans, but for everybody,” Robyn said.

Georgia Democrats will host an early vote event Tuesday afternoon with elected officials from the Savannah area to encourage voters to get to the polls before the deadline this Friday.