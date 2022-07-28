MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — With new abortion restrictions clamping down in Georgia, Democrats hope their advocacy of abortion rights will lure moderates and shore up enthusiasm.

That gambit could determine a U.S. Senate seat and the governor’s race in the South’s premier swing state.

Democrats will make their pitch in places like affluent eastern Cobb County, hoping to lure college-educated women away from Republicans.

They’ll be fighting against GOP candidates focused on the economy, a flip from historical patterns where Republicans sought to motivate voters with opposition to abortion.

However, some Democrats fear that support for abortion rights won’t be enough to win in November.