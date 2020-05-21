Hungry Club Forum connects local candidates with voters during pandemic

SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) – For 14 years The Hungry Club Forum has provided a link between the public and those who would lead them.

“We like to say ‘in The Hungry Club Forum, we like to walk among kings, but not lose the common touch,'” says Hungry Club Forum consultant Diana Harvey Johnson.

Usually, Hungry Club hosts in-person forums at the West Broad Street YMCA with the community and elected leaders, tackling the pressing issues in Chatham County. Harvey Johnson says the pandemic forced them to change that format.

“We were ready, willing and we became able to go virtual,” she says.



Since the first weekend in April, Harvey Johnson says the organization has held four virtual candidate forums for races including county commissioner, DA, and the state legislature. They normally only host one a month.

“We have interviewed, since April 4, 33 candidates who are on the ballot,” she says.

Harvey Johnson says the virtual forums, streamed on the club’s Facebook page, aren’t the same as lively, in-person discussions. But they still allow people to take part in the process and question those who seek to be in positions of power.

She added: “the COVID-19 has intensified our efforts because we see the great need to inform the public and to present the candidates and their platforms.”