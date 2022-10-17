MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Every voter in South Carolina’s First Congressional District will have the opportunity to watch a debate between incumbent Republican Nancy Mace and Democratic challenger Dr. Annie Andrews when they meet face-to-face on Oct. 19 at 8 p.m.

The debate will take place at WCBD-TV’s news studio in Mount Pleasant and it will not be open for public in-person attendance; however, the event will be televised and live-streamed.

How to watch the Mace-Andrews debate on TV

The one-hour debate will air live on WCBD-TV and WSAV-TV serving viewers across the Lowcountry region beginning at 8 p.m.

How to stream the Mace-Andrews debate online

Viewers may watch live coverage of the debate online by visiting the website of their local NBC affiliate, WCBD or WSAV, or through their news apps.

To watch the debate via counton2.com or its news app, click here. To watch the debate via wsav.com or its news app, click here.

Join the conversation on social media

You can sound off about the debate and join the conversation through Twitter by using the hashtag #SC01Debate or through the WCBD-TV Facebook page.

—

Get a reminder to watch the debate, or find related coverage, by downloading the WCBD News 2 app. It will bring you stories developing in real time, allow you to watch newscasts from News 2 on the go, and be the first to receive breaking news alerts that matter to you.

The election for South Carolina’s First Congressional District will take place on Tuesday, November 8. South Carolina voters can cast their ballot early beginning Monday, October 24. For more information and to check your voter registration information, please click here.