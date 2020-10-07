How to stay safe while voting in-person this election season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)—New data reveals 68% of U.S. citizens are concerned that they or their family will be exposed to the coronavirus when voting in-person in the upcoming election.

The study by Healthline, a digital health company, shows the majority of Americans are concerned about a spike in cases after the presidential election.

Medical experts ensure there are ways to show up at the polls safely. They advise bringing hand sanitizer and only touching the voting kiosk to minimize your risk if you choose to cast your ballot in person.

“If you go to the polls, like anywhere else, stay safe,” Vice President of Communications at Healthline Steve Swasey said. “Wear a mask, don’t touch a lot of things, keep your distance from people, about six feet. Poll workers are also being trained to clean the stations, to disinfect. So there is a very big effort to keep everybody safe and healthy during this election.”

But Swasey says it’s safest to send a mail-in ballot rather than going to the polls if possible.

“We should all exercise our right to vote. But when you do so, do it in the safest manner possible,” he said. “If you have the opportunity to do a mail-in ballot, definitely use that. In Georgia, you could have gotten your ballot 180 days before.”

“Now, there are more polls opening in Georgia than in the primaries because of the issues they had during the primaries,” Swasey added. “So go to the polls in your local neighborhoods, churches, schools, and gymnasiums.”

Hear more from Healthline’s Steve Swasey about voting safely in-person below:

However, 86% of Americans agree that voting makes them feel good.

“We know this,” Swasey said. “Voting is good for you. When you exercise your civic right to vote, it makes you feel good. And there is a lot of research that Healthline has done to show the salubrious nature of voting and the personal benefits to your mental health.”

Healthline is working to equip Americans with the information they need to vote safely and make informed decisions when filling out their ballot. You can find more ways to vote safely in person on their website.

“Every presidential election is tense, but this election will likely be the most stressful of our lifetimes,” said Healthline’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Elaine Hanh Le. “We all need to take precautions to ensure our health and safety when voting. And, importantly, everyone who is eligible should vote.”

To learn more, Healthline is hosting a Live Town Hall Thursday, October 8 at 8 a.m. PT/ 11 a.m. ET.

The 45-minute panel discussion will feature medical experts speaking about the presidential policies related to COVID-19, the Affordable Care Act, prescription drug costs, mental health, and racial healthcare disparities in America.