SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Last year, there were two groups who rose up and cast their votes more than the rest: young voters aged between 18-24, who cast a combined total of 821,029 votes and those 65 and over who cast a whopping combined total of 1,418,557 votes according to Georgia’s Active Voter Report. Both groups had hundreds of thousands more votes than the middle age groups.

For those who would like to cast their vote for the first time, here is some information that may make the process easier.

Midterm elections are just around the corner, on November 8, so it’s important to know some key dates in this year’s election cycle so that everyone who is eligible can participate in the democratic process.

To vote in Georgia in the November election you must be registered to vote by Oct. 11. To check to see if you are registered to vote, or to register online, click here. If you want to register by mail, it must be postmarked by Oct. 11.

To be eligible to vote in Georgia, you must meet three requirements: be a citizen of the United States, be at least 18 years of age, and be a legal resident of Georgia. You must also possess a government-issued photo ID. These include a Georgia driver’s license or ID card, a U.S. passport, and a U.S. military ID card.

There are three ways to vote in Georgia, but voters can only choose one:

Early In Person – To vote early in Chatham County, find poll names, locations and early in person times by clicking here.

Absentee (mail-in) voting – submit an absentee ballot request by Friday, Oct. 28 online, by mail, by phone, or in-person. To request an absentee ballot, click here. The return deadline online or in person is on Nov. 8.

Your Polling Place – Your polling place is where you go to vote on Election Day. Find out where yours is located, its hours, and if you can change your polling place by clicking here.

To learn more about the candidates running for office click here.