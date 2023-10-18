SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Malida Hodge is the projected winner of the runoff election for the District 2 seat on the Chatham County Board of Commissioners.

On Tuesday, Hodge took home 61.56% of the vote over David Tootle’s 38.44%.

The seat was left vacant after the death of Larry “Gator” Rivers. His wife, Jean, was appointed to the seat, but state law required the special election to decide who would serve the remainder of the term.

It headed to a runoff after September’s special election where no candidate received 50% of the votes.

District 2 covers part of Midtown, East Savannah and areas along the Truman Parkway on the east side.