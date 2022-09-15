ATLANTA (WSAV) — Nearly a third of Hispanic voters in Georgia said they would register to vote if they were more informed on the issues, according to a new Emerson College poll that surveyed around 800 Latinos.

Nearly 4 out of 10 of Georgia’s Hispanic citizens said the economy is the most pressing issue followed by social justice, crime and housing.

“When we take a look at the Hispanic vote in Georgia, it’s about 7% so if you have a million voters that’s about 70,000 votes,” said Spencer Kimball, Director of Emerson College Polling.

“That can swing an election as we have seen in Georgia. As this group grows and they start voting at a higher propensity, they are going to have an impact on the electorate.”

One-third of Latinos in Georgia say they align with Democrats on abortion, immigration and the economy but say they align with Republicans on handling inflation.

“Georgia is a diverse state where you have 30% that is African American, 60% is white and the Hispanic population,” Kimball said. “As the numbers shift and you see political ideology and voting behavior shift.”

“The Latin vote is one of the fastest growing part of the population and one of the fastest newly registered voters,” political activist Bill Crane said.

Focus groups expressed frustration with how Democrats have handled on immigration and the economy. While they say Republicans are effective at getting things done, they are out of touch with modern society.

Voters said they’re split on which party will better handle public safety. But Latino voters say their major issues at the polls are the high cost of gas, housing and the rising cost of consumer goods.

Early voting for Georgia midterms kicks off in mid-October with the midterms scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 8.