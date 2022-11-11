HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C (WSAV) — Election Day may be over but the Hilton Head mayoral race is still undecided.

Neither JoAnn Orischak nor Alan Perry got the 50% of the vote needed to win, so there will be a runoff.

Orishack and Perry both live on Hilton Head Island, both care about the Island and both have strong opinions on what the future of Hilton Head and the mayor’s office itself should look like.

“I am for redevelopment not over development and I think that is a big concern in our community that things have gotten away from us a little bit,” Perry said.

“There’s also a population out there that is concerned about development,” Orishack said. “And keeping development in check. and When that population understands how many units of affordable housing are suggested, they are a little bit uncomfortable. So the Town Council has a delicate balance going forward.”

“We have to focus on redevelopment of current commercial structures, not overdevelopment and making certain that if we are bringing in Islander housing, it can take place in some of those areas that need redevelopment,” Perry said.

“Where do you stand with the bridge project as it stands and what should Hilton Head do going forward? I have been a critic of the project,” Orishack said. “It is moving forward. There are some steps a new council can take. I do love the idea of a citizens group who can watch the project as it progresses.”

Orischak continued, “I will be able to leave my current job and commit myself fully to the role of Mayor. The compensation for Mayor is very modest. It’s $25,000 a year. So clearly my intentions are not for the money but its service. And I do believe the job requires full commitment.”

“Full time could be 30 hours, it could be 20 hours a week. Sometimes it’s about the quality of time you give to the position,” Perry said. “I don’t want to put a time frame on it. But I will tell you I am Mayor first. And as for my job, my company is supporting me and is behind me.”

Early voting in the runoff runs Wednesday through Friday with election day Nov. 22. No more than 50%, whoever gets the most votes will be named mayor.