STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Former Sen. David Perdue brought his gubernatorial campaign to Statesboro Saturday.

The Republican made a stop at the Saucy Shrimp where the Bulloch County GOP was having a breakfast meeting.

Perdue accused his primary opponent, incumbent Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, of dividing the state’s GOP, touted his endorsement from former President Donald Trump and revisited unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

“The main reason I’m running is to make sure Stacey Abrams is never governor of Georgia or president of the United States,” Perdue said in an interview.

“And I just don’t think Brian Kemp can beat her because he can’t pull us all together,” he continued. “That’s why we’re doing this and that’s why I really want to take him in a debate. He’s got a lot to answer for.”

The former senator said he’s agreed to at least three debates with Kemp and expects dates to be announced in the coming days.