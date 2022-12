The Alabama State Capitol stands on May 15, 2019 in Montgomery, Alabama. (Photo by Julie Bennett/Getty Images)

(The Hill) — A new report from the Center for Legislative Accountability (CLA) has ranked all 50 states from most to least conservative, with Alabama leading as the most conservative state in the U.S. and Massachusetts as the least conservative.

The rankings from CLA, a project of the Conservative Political Action Committee and the American Conservative Union, are based on the conservative voting records of lawmakers across 186 policy categories in 2021.

For example, Alabama lawmakers voted last year with a conservative position at the highest rate or 74% of the time. Massachusetts lawmakers voted with the conservative position just 15% of the time, the lowest rate.

Overall, the nation has grown more polarized, according to the CLA finding.

The 3,906 Republican state lawmakers in the U.S. voted conservative 80.8% of the time in 2021, up from 76.4% in 2020.

The 3,223 Democratic state lawmakers voted conservatively 15.9% of the time, down from 18.7% in 2020.

Here are the states ranked from most to least conservative.

Top 25 most conservative

Alabama Tennessee Indiana South Dakota Arkansas Florida Idaho Wyoming Iowa West Virginia Oklahoma Ohio Mississippi Kentucky North Carolina Georgia North Dakota Kansas Utah Louisiana Missouri Nebraska Wisconsin Montana Michigan

Top 25 least conservative