SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – To protect the rights of voters, the Justice Department is monitoring compliance with federal voting rights laws in 64 jurisdictions in 24 states for today’s general election, including the counties of Cobb, Fulton and Gwinnett in Georgia.

However, Civil Rights Division personnel is available all day to receive complaints from the public related to possible violations of the federal voting rights laws by a complaint form or by telephone toll-free at 800-253-3931.

Individuals with questions or complaints related to the American Disabilities Act may call the department’s toll-free information line at 800-514-0301 or 833-610-1264 (TTY) or submit a complaint through this link.

Complaints related to disruption at a polling place should be reported immediately to local election officials (including officials in the polling place).

Complaints related to violence, threats of violence or intimidation at a polling place should be reported immediately to local police authorities by calling 911 and reported to the Justice Department after local authorities have been contacted.