Graham facing ethics complaint over Georgia ballots question

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Three attorneys have filed an ethics complaint against U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham.

They accuse the South Carolina Republican of pressuring a Georgia elections official to toss out legally cast absentee votes in the presidential race.

The complaint stems from comments by Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who said this week that Graham asked him whether he had the power to reject certain absentee ballots.

Raffensperger says he interpreted that as a suggestion to toss out legally cast votes. Raffensperger has said he’s faced rising pressure from fellow Republicans who want to see Democrat Joe Biden’s narrow lead in the state reversed.

Some have called on Graham to resign over the matter. On Thursday, he tweeted that he must be doing something right if “the most radical liberal politicians” — Reps. Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Pramila Jayapal — are calling for his removal.

“To those who are trying to silence me – you will fail miserably!” he added.