HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Saturday afternoon, Governor McMaster met with Friends of Liberty, a group of volunteers who are dedicated to getting more South Carolinians out to vote.

After more than 1.4 million registered South Carolinians did not come out to vote in 2018, McMaster thinks things will be different this time around.

“One of the biggest things promoters of turning out to vote this election is…this year is the missteps of the Biden administration,” says McMaster. “It demonstrated that, people, it really is important to get out and vote this time.”

McMaster was on the Island addressing the group on state issues and where he stood on those ahead of the election.

One point McMaster made was cutting income taxes.

“We’re going to cut taxes, cut income taxes,” said McMaster. “We’re finally going to do it this year. The house and senate are in conference or will be again soon. It’s just the question about how much we’re going to cut the income tax.”

With recent tragedies of school shootings across the country, McMaster wants South Carolinians to know its schools will only get safer.

“That’s where the money gots to go into that classroom,” says McMaster. “And also access to mental health counselors, but we don’t have them in every school, but we’ve doubled the number of law enforcement. These are certified law enforcement officers in the schools.”

McMaster continued that accessibility to those mental health resources is going to be a big step forward.

Early voting for South Carolina wraps up on June 10 with election day on June 14th.