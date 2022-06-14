COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Republican South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has won his party’s nomination for a second full term.

McMaster handily defeated one challenger in the primary, Harrison “Trucker Bob” Musselwhite of Greenville.

The incumbent governor will face a Democratic challenger in November.

Five candidates were seeking the Democratic nomination in Tuesday’s primary: former U.S. House member Joe Cunningham, state Sen. Mia McLeod, health care administrator Carlton Boyd, barber and musician Calvin “CJ Mack” McMillan and Vietnam veteran and former postal worker William H. “Cowboy” Williams.

Cunningham and McLeod have raised much more money than any of their opponents.

Should he secure a second full term, McMaster would become the longest-serving governor in the state’s history.

“We got a lot of work to do,” he said in his victory speech Tuesday night. “And if things go the way we’re expecting, the way we’re hoping, we’ll have four good years to get a lot more things done.”