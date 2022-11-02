OKATIE, S.C. (WSAV) — The South Carolina Governor’s race continues to heat up, and the sitting state leader brought his message and campaign to the Lowcountry on Wednesday.

“Everybody believes in your constitutional rights. Everybody believes in South Carolina first. That’s why you are here,” said Beaufort County Sheriff PJ Tanner to the crowd from the podium.

And why this crowd of 100 or more people was at the Okatie Ale House Wednesday to see the man they want to stay in the Governor’s mansion, Henry McMaster.

McMaster was flanked by his running mate Lt. Governor Pamela Evette who talked about his communication and cooperation as a key to the State’s success the last four years.

Standing tall with the current Governor, Congresswoman Nancy Mace, who is in a dogfight of her own with Democrat Annie Andrews to hold on to her seat. Two local law enforcement leaders also offered their strong support for the Governor, Sheriff PJ Tanner, and 14th Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone say his policies are a key to them being able to protect and serve.

“If you are a prosecutor in SC, if you are a law enforcement officer in SC or you are a citizen who cares about public safety,” explained Stone. “Who cares about keeping the freedoms that we have then the question, in this particular election is not even close.”

Then it was time for the main event, McMaster himself talking about the plan for a “red wave” in the state and across the nation to keep South Carolina strong, keep crime down, and most of all keep the economy moving in the right direction.

“Over $5 billion and still counting in capital investment in SC,” touted McMaster. “We had a $2 billion surplus in our budget, that is a record for South Carolina. We are putting $2 billion into roads and bridges. That is ahead of schedule. We are putting $1 billion into water and sewer in rural areas where they need it.”

“We want to be sure that our law enforcement establishment is strong,” said McMaster. “We want to make sure we keep raising teacher pay, and law enforcement pay. We want to slam shut this revolving door that everyone is going on. I used to see it in the federal court but not as bad as it is in state court.”

McMaster closed with a call for everyone to vote, and to remember where they live.

“Be sure to vote,” the governor said. “But also any time you get a chance to talk to the children, tell them that this place, South Carolina, is the best place in the whole world to live, work and raise a family,” he said.

After the event, when pushed about a potential abortion bill banning the procedure in the state, and if he would sign it. He said he will look at anything the legislature writes, approves, and puts on his desk.

“The way I have expressed it is I expect them to produce one that is good, that the great majority of the state of South Carolina will accept,” said McMaster. “I already presided over one bill and signed another that had the four exceptions. I think those are reasonable.”

But when asked if he would approve a bill that had a total abortion ban from conception, McMaster did not answer.

The governor also made a stop in Beaufort Wednesday afternoon. These are expected to be his last stops in our area before Election Day.