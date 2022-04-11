COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Gov. Henry McMaster has raised more than $5 million in his pursuit of a second full term.

His campaign said Monday that the Republican brought in more than $600,000 in the first fundraising quarter of this year.

The incumbent faces two opponents in the June primary, although neither has undertaken significant fundraising.

Former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham is leading the Democratic fundraising field. He has raised $400,000 so far this year, for a total of $1.7 million. No Democrat has won the state’s top office since 1998.