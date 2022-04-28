CUMMING, Ga. (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is projecting strength and gathering endorsements from fellow Republicans on a bill-signing tour.

The events could aid his efforts to defeat former U.S. Sen. David Perdue and others in the May 24 primary. The latest example came Thursday as he signed a package of conservative education bills in Cumming.

Gov. Brian Kemp shakes the hand of Charles Jay, owner of White Diamond Grill, before signing a $1 billion tax cut bill in Bonaire, Ga., on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (Arvin Temkar /Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Marshall Bandy, right, greets former U.S. Sen David Perdue at the northwest Georgia headquarters for Voters Organized for Trusted Election Results in Georgia, in Ringgold, Ga., Thursday, April 14, 2022. Perdue is building his campaign around former President Donald Trump and veering to the right as he tries to unseat Republican Gov. Brian Kemp in a May 24 GOP primary. (Matt Hamilton/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)

Gov. Brian Kemp reviews notes at the White Diamond Grill in Bonaire, Ga., before he signs a $1 billion tax cut bill on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Kemp signed the tax cut in former U.S. Sen. David Perdue’s hometown of Bonaire at a barbecue restaurant once featured in a Perdue campaign ad. Perdue is running against Kemp for the Republican nomination for governor and early in-person voting starts Monday for the May 24 primary. Democrat Stacey Abrams awaits the winner. /Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp laughs with state Senate President Pro Tem Butch Miller and others as he signs education bills on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Cumming, Ga. Kemp has been using a post-session bill signing tour to enhance his position in the May 24 Republican primary for governor against former U.S. Sen. David Perdue and others. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)

The laws would regulate the teaching of race in the classroom and allow the state athletic association to ban transgender girls from playing high school sports.

Others would codify parents’ rights, force school systems to respond to parental challenges of books and increase tax credits for private school scholarships.

The pair are set to face off in a debate in Savannah Thursday night at 7.