SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — One of the crucial races in the Republican primary in Georgia is for the state’s next governor. The winner will take on the presumptive Democratic nominee, Stacey Abrams, in November.

Two big candidates, former Senator David Perdue and incumbent Brian Kemp, are vying for your votes tomorrow.

Today, Kemp was supposed to fly around the state for a campaign tour but held a virtual press conference due to inclement weather.

Perdue says he is running because of the “false victory” from the 2020 elections, which Perdue says was rigged and that he is the only one who can defeat Abrams this fall.

However, Kemp pushed back against Perdue’s claims saying that after numerous audits there were no examples of widespread fraud and that Kemp is the only one who beat Abrams in 2018, and can do it again this year.

Kemp also talked about his accomplishments including record-low unemployment numbers, suspending the gas tax for two months, and pushing to fight for the soul of our state.

Kemp and former Vice President Mike Pence will host a “Get Out the Vote” rally in Atlanta tonight for one final push ahead of Tuesday’s primaries.

The governor did not specifically mention who he would endorse in the senate race.