Gov. Brian Kemp releases flurry of tweets aimed at gubernatorial challenger Democrat Stacey Abrams

ATLANTA (WSAV) — Gov. Brian Kemp released a flurry of tweets Wednesday afternoon attacking Democrat Stacey Abrams after she announced her bid to replace him as governor in 2022.

The two are prepping for a rematch of the 2018 gubernatorial race where Kemp narrowly defeated Abrams. Kemp garnered 50.2% of the votes to her 48.8%.

With Stacey Abrams in control, Georgia would have shut down, students would have been barred from their classrooms, and woke politics would be the law of the land and the lesson plan in our schools. — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) December 1, 2021

Kemp says had Abrams become the leader of the Peach State, she would have shut down schools and the state in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kemp also claims Abrams’ sole purpose for running for governor is to eventually launch a bid for the Oval Office.

“Her far-left agenda of open borders, gun confiscation, high taxes, and anti-law enforcement policies don’t reflect who we are as Georgians,” Kemp tweeted.

If elected next year, Abrams would become the Black woman governor in U.S. history and the first woman governor of the Peach State.

“Next November’s election for Governor is a battle for the soul of our state,” Kemp says in a Twitter post. “I’m in the fight against Stacey Abrams, the failed Biden agenda, and their woke allies to keep Georgia the best place to live, work, and raise a family.”

The Republican Governors Association echoed Kemp’s sentiment in a statement of its own.