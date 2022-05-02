ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says his main campaign committee raised $2.7 million in the period that ended April 30.

That gives the incumbent $10.7 million in cash as the May 24 Republican primary approaches. The $10.7 million in cash on hand is down from $12.7 million as of Jan. 31.

The decrease reflects Kemp’s heavy spending as he tries to fend off a Republican primary challenge from former U.S. Sen. David Perdue and others. None of Kemp’s Republican primary rivals have yet filed reports or announced totals.

The totals don’t include Kemp’s leadership committee. A federal judge halted fundraising for that committee, which was allowed to accept unlimited donations.