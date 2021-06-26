Gov. Brian Kemp kicks off Rincon’s Freedom Rings celebration, criticizes DOJ lawsuit

RINCON, Ga. (WSAV) — Gov. Brian Kemp kicked off Rincon’s Freedom Rings celebration and took aim at the Department of Justice.

This year saw a different Effingham Heroes Parade, featuring local veterans, law enforcement and politicians.

The parade marched to Freedom Park in Rincon where Kemp took the stage. He touted his accomplishments and criticized the DOJ’s lawsuit over Georgia’s new voting law SB 202.

“To me, this is all driven because they were unsuccessful passing an unconstitutional mandate and a takeover of elections at the federal level, so I guess this is appeasing the base it’s really hard to understand how they would want to sue a state that is actually expanding access for weekend voting,” Kemp said.

The festival ends at 10:30 tonight and is capped off with a fireworks show.