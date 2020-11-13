GOP support for Biden grows

WASHINGTON (NBC News) – A coalition of federal agencies is refuting President Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud, calling this the most secure election in American history.

There’s growing pressure from Republicans for President-elect Joe Biden to receive classified intelligence briefings, normally shared with incoming presidents, but currently being withheld due to actions of the Trump administration.

At least a dozen GOP senators are saying Mr. Biden should have access to the briefings to prepare for the transition.

President Trump’s closest allies say it’s too soon.

“He’s not President right now, don’t know if he’ll be President January 20th, but whoever is will get the information,” said House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Meanwhile, President-elect Biden has been on the phone with Congressional leaders pushing for COVID relief.

“We are willing to talk, they don’t want to talk. They seem to be stuck to their position,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said of his Republican colleagues Thursday.

“Hopefully we can get past the impasse we’ve had now for four or five months,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said.

