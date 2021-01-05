Georgians urged to vote in US Senate runoffs after Pres. Trump’s fraud claims

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia voters will soon decide the fate of the U.S. Senate. Ahead of the big day, the state’s top election official addressed voting myths spread by President Donald Trump.

Georgia election officials pushed back against President Trump’s claims that the presidential election was unfair. They say that the numbers were accurate after counting the votes three times. Officials are now asking skeptical voters to participate in the Senate runoff election Tuesday.

High turnout is expected throughout Georgia for the two nationally watched Senate races. Before the big day in an hour-long phone call, President Trump pressured Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to overturn the presidential results.

“I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more that we have. Because we won the state,” President Trump said.

Voting Implementation Manager Gabriel Sterling shot down those claims Monday saying President Trump lost the state.

“Again, this is all easily, provably false yet the president persists and by doing so, undermines Georgians faith in the election system, especially Republican Georgians in this case which is important because we have a big election coming up tomorrow,” Sterling said. “Everybody deserves to have their votes counted if they want to be. Republican and Democrat alike.”

Sterling said several myths about voter fraud have been brought forward by the president.

“They are shredding ballots, in my opinion, based on what I’ve heard, and they are removing machinery and they’re moving it as fast as they can,” Trump said.

But all of these claims have been debunked by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

“But if you believe in your heart of hearts that there was, the best thing for you to do is to turn out and vote and make it harder for them to steal,” Sterling said.

Sterling is begging and strongly encouraging voters to head to the polls without allowing anyone to discourage you.

“If you care about you know the values and the direction of the nation that you want to see, it is your obligation to turn out and vote Tuesday whether you’re Democrat or Republican,” Sterling said.

Several Senate Republicans, including Kelly Loeffler, will reject President-elect Biden’s victory this week. Sterling believes this effort will fail.

My statement on the Electoral College Certification Process: https://t.co/ulTyeqbYzo pic.twitter.com/fbmB6lOdFo — Senator Kelly Loeffler (@SenatorLoeffler) January 4, 2021

News 3 has reached out to Senator David Perdue’s office to see if he plans to object to Biden’s victory. We’re still waiting to hear back.