Last chance for Georgians to register to vote for June primary

SANDY SPRINGS, GA – MARCH 06: “I’m a Georgia Voter” stickers are seen at a polling station in St Andrew Presbyterian Church March 6, 2012 in Sandy Springs, Georgia. Ten states, including Georgia, hold caucuses and primaries today for voters to pick their choices for the Republican presidential nominee. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

ATLANTA (WSAV) — It’s the last chance for Georgians to register to vote in the primary, now set for June 9.

Until the end of the day Monday, citizens can register online, including anyone who has moved, is new to the state or has recently turned 18.

Registered voters can cast ballots in person or request to vote by mail.

More than 1 million Georgia voters have requested mail-in ballots for the primary, which has been delayed twice because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With those kind of numbers, typically we are expecting around 2 million numbers, and 50% of those will be voting absentee and you think that is 5%, so this year it could be times or even higher when it’s all said and done.”

The state is also scrambling to get the three poll workers required for each precinct since the average age of a worker is around 70 and at a higher risk for contracting the disease.

But for those who do feel safe voting in person, extra safety measures will be taken at each polling place. The state will be using grant money for sanitation efforts.

Key dates to keep in mind for the primary:

Early voting runs May 18 to June 5

Primary Election Day is June 9

Statewide Saturday voting begins May 30

Run-off elections on August 11

Check your registration status online at the Georgia Secretary of State’s “My Voter Page” by visiting here. To find contact information for your local election office, visit here.