‘Georgians deserve better’: Stacey Abrams addresses voter suppression, problems at polls

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Former Gubernatorial Candidate Stacey Abrams took to Facebook to address a day full of voting problems in Georgia Tuesday night.
“Full stop. Georgia — if you are in line, stay in line. Questions or problems voting? Please call 888-730-5816 or 404-666-4216,” Abrams wrote in a Facebook post.
She also included a photo of a full statement, written out below.
“Georgians deserve better. I voted today because of absentee ballot defect. From Jasper to Fulton to Coffee and Chatham, long lines, inoperable machines and under-resourced communities are being hurt. The Georgia Secretary of State owns this disaster. He must stop finger-pointing and fix it.”
Abrams is set to discuss voter suppression Tuesday night at 8:30 p.m. via Zoom. Watch live above or click here.