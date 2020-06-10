‘Georgians deserve better’: Stacey Abrams addresses voter suppression, problems at polls

File- This July 22, 2019, file photo shows former Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams addressing the 110th NAACP National Convention, in Detroit. Abrams is pushing national Democrats to treat Georgia as a 2020 battleground and to follow her 2018 strategy nationwide by expanding the Democratic electorate. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Former Gubernatorial Candidate Stacey Abrams took to Facebook to address a day full of voting problems in Georgia Tuesday night.

“Full stop. Georgia — if you are in line, stay in line. Questions or problems voting? Please call 888-730-5816 or 404-666-4216,” Abrams wrote in a Facebook post.

She also included a photo of a full statement, written out below.

“Georgians deserve better. I voted today because of absentee ballot defect. From Jasper to Fulton to Coffee and Chatham, long lines, inoperable machines and under-resourced communities are being hurt. The Georgia Secretary of State owns this disaster. He must stop finger-pointing and fix it.”

Abrams is set to discuss voter suppression Tuesday night at 8:30 p.m. via Zoom. Watch live above or click here.