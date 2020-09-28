Georgians can now get alerts about their absentee ballot

ATLANTA (AP/WSAV) — Georgians who choose to vote by mail are getting another way to keep track of their ballot throughout the process.

BallotTrax launched in Georgia on Friday. It will allow voters to receive text messages, phone calls or emails about the progress of their absentee ballot.

Notifications from BallotTrax will provide the same information already available on Georgia’s My Voter Page but in an alert. Voters can be notified when ballots are issued, received, accepted and even if they’ve been rejected.

Visit https://georgia.ballottrax.net/voter/ and enter your information to see the status of your ballot and sign up for notifications on updates.

If you have not requested your absentee ballot yet, go to https://ballotrequest.sos.ga.gov/.

BallotTrax is a division of a software development company based in Denver.