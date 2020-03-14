Georgia Voters say COVID-19 won’t keep them away from the polls

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Despite a state and national “State of Emergency,” Chatham County’s early voting is moving forward as planned. WSAV News 3 spoke with voters who said the coronavirus is not discouraging them from showing up to the polls.

Savannah’s City Council said they are taking every precaution to reduce exposure for locals—during what is normally one of the busiest weekends of the year for the Hostess city.

Gov. Brian Kemp announced on Saturday morning, that the number of COVID-19 cases in Georgia had risen to 64. Colin McRae, the Chatham County Board of Registrars Chairman said: “We haven’t really been flooded with calls, you know, from concerned voters about either, you know, COVID-19 or the status of the elections.”

Polling locations across the state are following mandates from the Secretary of State’s Office, in an effort, to keep voters safe.

“Some of the measures that we are undertaking include wiping down the machines, two to three times per day, making hand sanitizer available for all individuals who come into the early voting sites, encouraging social distancing,” McRae stated.

“I think Savannah’s doing a good job in different locations and different places as far as like keeping everything sanitized and keeping us alive,” Angela Gluten, an early voter, said.

Gluten wanted other people in the community to remember their “civic duty to get out and vote.”

“Just tell everybody to vote, vote, vote. This is a serious situation guys and like I say your vote counts, and if you don’t vote, you have no voice,” Gluten said.

Voters can fill out an application to vote via absentee ballot through email, fax or in-person at the Registrars Office.

Chatham County Early Voting Locations:

March 15:

Voter Registration Main Office (1117 Eisenhower Dr., Suite E) 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

March 16 – 20:

West Broad St. YMCA (1110 May St.) 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Voter Registration Main Office (1117 Eisenhower Dr., Suite E) 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Mosquito Control (65 Billy B. Hair Dr.) 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Islands Library (50 Johnny Mercer Blvd.) 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Southwest Library (14097 Abercorn St.) 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Pooler City Hall (100 SW US Highway 80) 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Call (912) 790–1520 for more information