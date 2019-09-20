Georgia voter registration deadline is October 7th

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – The Chatham County Board of Registrars reminding residents Friday that the Georgia deadline to register to vote is October 7. All Georgia residents who are eligible to register to vote may wish to confirm their current voter registration status, including name and residence address, by October 7th. Registration status and residential address information can be confirmed by visiting the Georgia Secretary of State’s My Voter Page website at: http://www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.



Georgia residents who are not currently registered to vote or who would like to change their name or address and would like to participate in the November 5, 2019 election or future elections can register or change their information in one of the following ways:

Fill out an application in-person at the Voter Registration Office.

Fill out an online voter registration application through the My Voter Page website at: http://www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.

Military and overseas voters can visit the Federal Voting Assistance Program (FVAP) website at http://www.fvap.gov for resources specific to their population.

Chatham county residents with questions or concerns about registering to vote or changing their registration information can call our office at (912) 790-1520 or e-mail voter@chathamcounty.org.

