Georgia senators pass bill to require ID for absentee voting

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia senators are pushing through the first of what could be a raft of restrictive voting measures.
Republican lawmakers say the bills will safeguard voting. But Democrats decry the measures as based on a lie and aimed at overturning Democrats’ recent electoral success in Georgia.
Senate Bill 67, which passed 35-18 on Tuesday, would require a voter share their driver’s license or other identification number when applying for a ballot.
The person could also send a photocopy of the identification.
The numbers would replace signature verification, which was attacked by former President Donald Trump and others following Trump’s November loss in Georgia.