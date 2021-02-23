Georgia senators pass bill to require ID for absentee voting

FILE – In this Oct. 19, 2020 file photo, a voter drops their ballot off during early voting in Athens, Ga. After record turnout led to stunning GOP losses in the once reliably red state, Republican lawmakers are forging ahead with an aggressive slate of voting legislation that critics argue is tailored toward curtailing the power of Black voters. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia senators are pushing through the first of what could be a raft of restrictive voting measures.

Republican lawmakers say the bills will safeguard voting. But Democrats decry the measures as based on a lie and aimed at overturning Democrats’ recent electoral success in Georgia.

Senate Bill 67, which passed 35-18 on Tuesday, would require a voter share their driver’s license or other identification number when applying for a ballot.

The person could also send a photocopy of the identification.

The numbers would replace signature verification, which was attacked by former President Donald Trump and others following Trump’s November loss in Georgia.