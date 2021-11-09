Georgia Senate GOP passes map to retain Republican majority

Your Local Election HQ

by: , Jeff Amy

Posted: / Updated:

Sen. John Kennedy (R-18, Macon) introduces SB 1 EX in the Senate Chambers during a special session at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. The hearing was a step toward votes on new political maps for the state House, state Senate and Congress during a once-a-decade redistricting session of the General Assembly. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Senate Republicans are pushing through a map designed to maintain their strong majority in the chamber. The Senate voted 34-21 along party lines on Tuesday to advance the new map, sending it to the House for more debate.

Democrats say the plan doesn’t reflect Georgia’s nearly 50-50 partisan split and denies opportunities to nonwhite voters. Republicans say it keeps communities together and protects incumbents.

  • Gloria Butler (D-55, Stone Mountain), left, and Elena Parent (D-42, Atlanta) confer as lawmakers debate over SB 1 EX in the Senate Chambers during a special session at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. The hearing was a step toward votes on new political maps for the state House, state Senate and Congress during a once-a-decade redistricting session of the General Assembly. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
  • Sen. John Kennedy (R-18, Macon) introduces SB 1 EX in the Senate Chambers during a special session at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. The hearing was a step toward votes on new political maps for the state House, state Senate and Congress during a once-a-decade redistricting session of the General Assembly. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
  • Sen. John Kennedy (R-18, Macon) answers a question from Emanuel Jones (D-10, Decatur), foreground, in the Senate Chambers during a special session at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. The hearing was a step toward votes on new political maps for the state House, state Senate and Congress during a once-a-decade redistricting session of the General Assembly. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
  • Senator Elena Parent (D-42, Atlanta) speaks in opposition of SB 1 EX as Senator John Kennedy (R-18, Macon), foreground, looks in the Senate Chambers during a special session at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. The hearing was a step toward votes on new political maps for the state House, state Senate and Congress during a once-a-decade redistricting session of the General Assembly. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
  • Sen. John Kennedy (R-18, Macon) reacts after his bill, SB 1 EX, passed in the Senate Chambers during a special session at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. The hearing was a step toward votes on new political maps for the state House, state Senate and Congress during a once-a-decade redistricting session of the General Assembly. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
  • Sen. John Kennedy (R-18, Macon) speaks on behalf of SB 1 EX in the Senate Chambers during a special session at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. The hearing was a step toward votes on new political maps for the state House, state Senate and Congress during a once-a-decade redistricting session of the General Assembly. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
  • Sen. John Kennedy (R-18, Macon) introduces SB 1 EX in the Senate Chambers during a special session at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. The hearing was a step toward votes on new political maps for the state House, state Senate and Congress during a once-a-decade redistricting session of the General Assembly. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

A House committee on Tuesday approved a map projected to elect 98 Republicans in the 180-member House. The full House could vote on that map Wednesday.

Lawmakers must redraw electoral districts at least once every decade to equalize populations following the U.S. Census.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories