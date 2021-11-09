Georgia Senate GOP passes map to retain Republican majority

Sen. John Kennedy (R-18, Macon) introduces SB 1 EX in the Senate Chambers during a special session at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. The hearing was a step toward votes on new political maps for the state House, state Senate and Congress during a once-a-decade redistricting session of the General Assembly. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Senate Republicans are pushing through a map designed to maintain their strong majority in the chamber. The Senate voted 34-21 along party lines on Tuesday to advance the new map, sending it to the House for more debate.

Democrats say the plan doesn’t reflect Georgia’s nearly 50-50 partisan split and denies opportunities to nonwhite voters. Republicans say it keeps communities together and protects incumbents.

Gloria Butler (D-55, Stone Mountain), left, and Elena Parent (D-42, Atlanta) confer as lawmakers debate over SB 1 EX in the Senate Chambers during a special session at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. The hearing was a step toward votes on new political maps for the state House, state Senate and Congress during a once-a-decade redistricting session of the General Assembly. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

A House committee on Tuesday approved a map projected to elect 98 Republicans in the 180-member House. The full House could vote on that map Wednesday.

Lawmakers must redraw electoral districts at least once every decade to equalize populations following the U.S. Census.