SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and his challenger Herschel Walker (R) are set to face off on the debate stage in October, but the debate will not be open to the public.

Due to limited seating, no public tickets will be available but both candidates will have an equal number of representatives from each candidate’s campaign.

The debate will take place at District Live at Plant Riverside on Oct. 14 at 7 p.m.

So far, this is the only debate both candidates have agreed to participate in ahead of the November General Election.