Georgia Senate debate canceled after top candidates decline

(from left to right) Kelly Loeffler (R), Doug Collins (R), Raphael Warnock (D)

ATLANTA (AP) — Organizers say a debate between the candidates vying for Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler’s seat has been canceled after Loeffler and top Democrat Raphael Warnock declined to participate.

WSB-TV announced the cancellation of the Nov. 1 debate in a letter sent to the candidates.

The debate had already been postponed because of scheduling issues.

Loeffler faces a crowded field that includes Republican Rep. Doug Collins in a special election for the U.S. Senate seat she was appointed to 10 months ago.

The candidates faced off in one debate, held virtually with participants joining from separate locations because of the coronavirus pandemic, on Oct. 19.