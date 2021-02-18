Georgia Senate committee OKs photo ID for absentee voting

FILE – In this Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 file photo, an election worker examines ballots as vote counting in the general election continues at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia state Senate committee has approved a Republican-backed bill that would add a photo ID requirement for absentee voting.

It comes after a surge in absentee ballots helped Democrats win the state’s presidential election and two U.S. Senate runoffs.

The Senate Ethics Committee voted Thursday in favor of Senate Bill 67.

The bill would require that a person include their driver’s license number, other state ID number or a photocopy of an approved ID when submitting an absentee ballot application.

The bill could soon move to the full state Senate for a vote. Democrats and voting rights groups say the measure is unnecessary and will only disenfranchise lawful voters.