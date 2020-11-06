Georgia secretary of state: ‘There will be a recount’

ATLANTA (WSAV) – With such a slim margin in the presidential race in Georgia, the secretary of state says his office is preparing for the next steps.

“Right now, Georgia remains too close to call,” Secretary Brad Raffensperger said Friday.

Of the five million votes cast in the state, Raffensperger says just a few thousand will separate President Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

“With a margin that small, there will be a recount in Georgia,” he said.

In the Peach State, a candidate can request a recount if the margin is 0.5% or less between two candidates.

“We’re not seeing any widespread irregularities,” Gabriel Sterling, Georgia’s voting system implementation manager, said. “When you have a narrow margin, little small things will make a difference.

“We are literally looking at a margin of less than a large high school.”

On Thursday, Sterling explained that counties have already been provided with the technology needed for a recount.

“Knowing the state’s general political situation after 2018, we provided high capacity scanners,” he said.

Raffensperger and Sterling both reiterated that their top priority at this moment is to make sure every legal vote is counted.

A majority of the remaining ballots to be counted are in Gwinnett, a suburban county of Atlanta.

Meanwhile, any ballots cast before Election Day by military and overseas voters that are received by 5 p.m. Friday will be tallied. That’s nearly 9,000 absentee ballots.

Friday is also the deadline for cured ballots.

“I think if anybody was going to try to rig a system, they might have seen something a little less close than this,” Sterling said. “In this state, in particular, we take security very seriously. … We’re going to have a recount for president more than likely and the people will see that the outcome will stay essentially the same.”