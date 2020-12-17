Georgia runoffs: Early voting, absentee ballot box locations in Chatham County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Early voting options remain widely available in Chatham County ahead of the Jan. 5 runoff elections.

Due to COVID-19, Georgia voters have the option to request an absentee ballot to submit via drop box or mail. Early in-person voting is also an option through Dec. 31 and will, as always, be available on Election Day.

Take a look through the options below. Chatham County voters can utilize any drop box or early voting polling place regardless of their precinct.

Absentee voting

There are several ways to request an absentee ballot, which are being mailed out until Dec. 31:

The Chatham County Board of Registrars has secured several ballot box locations with the help of the League of Women Voters. The board opened a new location on Wednesday at the Pennsylvania Avenue Resource Center.

There are 10 boxes in total available throughout the county:

Chatham County Board of Registrars Main Office (1117 Eisenhower Dr., Suite E)

Carver Village Community Center (905 Collat Ave.)

Civic Center (301 W. Oglethorpe Ave.)

Liberty City Community Center (1401 Mills B Ln. Blvd.)

Pennsylvania Avenue Resource Center (425 Pennsylvania Ave.)

Southwest Library (14097 Abercorn St.)

UGA Extension building in Garden City (17 Minus Ave.)

WW Law Community Center (900 E Bolton St.)

Whitemarsh Island Chatham County Police Precinct (54 Johnny Mercer Blvd.)

Pooler City Hall (100 SW US Highway 80)

The box at Savannah State University has closed since the November election due to an election board rule. A drop box can only be located on county or municipal government property generally accessible to the public.

These drop boxes are video monitored 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Early in-person voting

Open Monday, Dec. 14 through Thursday, Dec. 31 (closed Dec. 24 and 25):

Savannah Civic Center (301 W. Oglethorpe): 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mosquito Control (65 Billy B. Hair Drive): 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Islands Library (50 Johnny Mercer Blvd): 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Southwest Library (14097 Abercorn): 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Voting at Main Election Office (1117 Eisenhower Drive, Suite E):

Monday, Dec. 14 through Friday, Dec. 18: 8 a.m to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 19: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (only Saturday location)

Monday, Dec. 21 and Tuesday, Dec. 22: 8 a.m to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 23: 8 a.m to 5 p.m.

Closed Dec. 24 and 25

Monday, Dec. 28, Tuesday, Dec. 29 and Wednesday, Dec. 30: 8 a.m to 7 p.m.

Thursday, December 31: 8 a.m. to 5 pm

Visit Georgia’s My Voter Page to check your voter registration information and more.