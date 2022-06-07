ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans traded charges about who’s insufficiently conservative or truthful during debates Monday ahead of June 21 runoffs in three Georgia congressional races.

The debates took a nasty tone in part because of negligible policy differences among the candidates. All the candidates are taking far-right positions on abortion and gun rights.

In southwest Georgia’s 2nd Congressional District, frontrunner Jeremy Hunt is facing off against Chris West.

In the 6th Congressional District in Atlanta’s northern suburbs, primary first-place finisher Rich McCormick is running against Jake Evans.

In the 10th District in Athens and other areas east of Atlanta, second-place finisher Vernon Jones is trying to overtake Mike Collins.