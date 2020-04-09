Ga Secretary of State postpones May primaries until June

FILE-In this Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 file photoCourtney Parker votes on a new voting machine, in Dallas, Ga. Election integrity activists are raising concerns about Georgia’s new voting machines, saying the large, bright, vertical touchscreens allow other people in the room to see a voter’s selections in violation of ballot secrecy provisions in state law. In a petition filed Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Sumter County Superior Court against the five members of the county election board, the activists ask the court to order the board to have voters use hand-marked paper ballots rather than the touchscreen voting machines. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Thursday Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced he is postponing the Statewide General Primary/Presidential Preference Primary Election until June 9, 2020.

According to Raffensperger, he made the decision due to Governor Brian Kemp’s extension of the state of emergency Wednesday.

Raffensperger says the extension includes almost every day of in-person voting for an election on May 19.

The voter registration deadline for the June 9, 2020 election will be May 11. Early voting will begin on May 18. With the primary election moved to June 9 the extension will also move the primary runoff to August 11.

Raffensperger says pushing back the primary to June 9 gives Georgia election officials additional time to put in place contingency plans to allow for safe and secure voting, but pushing back the primary election any further could potentially have negative consequences on preparation for the November 3, 2020 General Election.