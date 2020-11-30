Georgia official announces investigations, defends election

Cobb County Election officials handle ballots during a machine recount, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in Marietta, Ga. County election workers across Georgia have begun an official machine recount of the roughly 5 million votes cast in the presidential race in the state. The recount was requested by President Donald Trump after certified results showed him losing the state to Democrat Joe Biden by 12,670 votes, or 0.25% (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV/AP) — Georgia’s top elections official says his office is investigating potential election law violations by groups working to register voters ahead of January’s Senate runoffs.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger also is punching back at claims that fraud has tainted the state’s presidential election. Raffensperger said dishonest actors are exploiting the emotions of many Trump supporters with fantastic claims and apparently misleading the president as well.

He said during a news conference Monday that his office has 23 investigators probing 250 open cases alleging some kind of election law violation, but none of them cast doubt on the integrity of the state’s election results.

Meanwhile, a machine recount continues of the roughly 5 million votes cast in the presidential race in the state.

Forty-three of Georgia’s 159 counties have completed the recount, Gabriel Sterling, the state’s voting system implementation manager, said Monday afternoon. Effingham and Toombs counties are included on that list.

The Chatham County Board of Elections resumed work Monday morning, and officials say the process “is running smoothly.”

