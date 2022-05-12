ATLANTA, Georgia (WSAV) – The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) Georgia PAC has endorsed Governor Brian Kemp in the May 24 primary for a second term as governor.

The political action committee’s NFIB members made the endorsement based on Kemp’s record and position on small business issues.

NFIB State Director Nathan Humphrey said that Governor Kemp has been a tireless supporter of Georgia’s small businesses.

“During the pandemic, Governor Kemp fought to keep Georgia’s economy open while other states were forcing small businesses to close. His leadership protected both lives and livelihoods, brought record jobs to Georgia, and resulted in the largest income tax cut in state history,” said Humphrey.

Governor Kemp said, “As a small businessman for over 35 years, I am honored to receive the endorsement of the NFIB in Georgia. Working with these great leaders during my first term, we’ve cut taxes, slashed red tape, scaled back bureaucracy, and championed pro-business policies that led Georgia to record economic success.”

He continued, “As Governor, I’ll continue to fight alongside the Georgia NFIB and hardworking Georgians across our state to keep Georgia the best place to start and grow a business.”

In a tweet today, Governor Kemp said, “As a business owner, I know how important it is to get government out of the way to let businesses thrive.”

The election for Georgia governor will be held on November 8, 2022. The primary is scheduled for May 24, 2022, and a primary runoff is scheduled for June 21, 2022. A general runoff election is scheduled for December 6, 2022.

The NFIB is a national nonprofit, nonpartisan, member-driven organization that advocates on behalf of America’s small and independent business owners, both in Washington, D.C. and in all 50 state capitals.

For more information about the Georgia NFIB, visit their website here.