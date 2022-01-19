Georgia moving to new voter registration system

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It should soon be easier for you to find your voter information or for a poll worker to find it on Election Day to get through the line faster, according to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Thursday, Raffensperger announced the state is moving to a new and more technically secure and sophisticated registration system.

“It will be housed on servers using the Federal Risk and Office management program better known as FEDRAM,” said Raffensperger. “These are the services used by the Department of Defense and other high target federal agencies.”

He says the new system is a reaction to changing technology needs but also more threats of hacking.

“Technology evolves just as our threat environment evolves and that’s why we chose this more secure technology platform,” said Raffensperger.

“Election security and election integrity have always been and continue to be my highest priority,” he said.

Raffensperger says the new system should help with in person voting in terms of poll workers being able to pull up a voter’s name more quickly.

“This system has a lot higher capability so we know that lines will be much shorter,” he said. ” And I think the average voter will see something that’s more responsive, they’ll get more timely information.”

Raffensperger, who came under fire from fellow Republicans for the outcome of the 2020 election defended the state’s new Dominion voting system that was put into efffect in Georgia last year. He responded to a bill currently being proposed in the legislature to scrap the new $100 million system, saying it’s unwarranted.

“When we did the 100 percent hand recount (in 2020) we proved the reliability and accuracy of the machines. The hand recount was virutally the same as the machine count,” said Raffensperger.

Raffensperger is seeking re-election but facing another republican in the primary. He says the new voter registration system will not only help counties, but voters.

And he said security of the registration system and voting system are important to voters and to him.

“Security is the key to truly assuring that all voters and all candidates know and understand that the winner is the winner and the the loser simply came up short,” said Raffensperger.