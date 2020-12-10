Georgia investigates Coffee County’s handling of recount

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The office of Georgia’s secretary of state has opened an investigation into Coffee County’s handling of the presidential election recount.

State election officials say the county was one of six that failed to complete its recount by the Wednesday, Dec. 2 deadline, and in the following days, it was the only county that had not completed its upload.

A statement from the secretary of state’s office details issues surrounding a 50-vote discrepancy.

The state claims Coffee County’s elections director, Misty Martin, was unsure whether she had scanned a batch of 50 ballots twice and ultimately blamed the voting system for the discrepancy.

She also noted that Coffee County had combined advance voting and Election Day ballots, which further added to the disorganized process, the state said.

As the secretary of state’s office attempted to contact Martin and resolve the issue, they said she couldn’t be reached. Apparently, as she was trying to rescan some ballots to resolve the issue, a technical issue with a scanner surfaced.

The state was informed that the Coffee County Board of Elections told Martin to “go home” until Monday when they would restart the process.

According to the office, State Elections Director Chris Harvey, who had spoken with Martin a few times to resolve the discrepancy, contacted her Monday, telling her she had to complete the recount immediately.

“Every other county was able to complete this task within the given time limits,” the secretary of state’s office stated. “In some cases, counties realized they made mistakes in scanning ballots and had to rescan, or realized they neglected to scan some ballots and had to correct that error. But nonetheless, those counties completed the recount on time.”

Martin ultimately completed the recount and upload and provided the documentation to back up the results, state officials said.

The secretary of state’s office said the investigation will determine if the case needs to be brought to the State Election Board for any further review or action.