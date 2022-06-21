ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Republicans have chosen their nominees in two heavily GOP districts.

Mike Collins beat former Democrat Vernon Jones in the 10th Congressional District east of Atlanta. Rich McCormick beat Jake Evans in suburban Atlanta’s 6th District. Former President Donald Trump had endorsed both Jones and Evans.

FILE – Mike Collins participates in Georgia’s 10th Congressional District republican primary election runoff debates on June 6, 2022, in Atlanta. Collins is competing against Vernon Jones, a Trump-backed candidate and former Democrat, for the Republican nomination for the 10th Congressional District seat east of Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Rich McCormick participates in Georgia’s Sixth Congressional District republican primary election runoff debates on Monday, June 6, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Democrats on Tuesday were settling multiple statewide races and congressional primaries. That included races where Stacey Abrams has endorsed other members of her party that she wants on the ticket as she runs for governor.

Two Democratic congressional runoffs each featured a frontrunner who lost to a Republican in 2020 but wants another shot.

Finally, there are 11 state legislative runoffs.