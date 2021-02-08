Georgia election officials investigate Trump call

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s secretary of state’s office has opened an investigation into a phone call between Donald Trump and the state’s top elections official.

During the Jan. 2 call, then-President Donald Trump told Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger he wanted to “find” enough votes to overturn his loss in the state.

Walter Jones, a spokesman for Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, confirmed that the investigation was opened Monday.

The Secretary of State’s office investigates complaints it receives. The investigations are fact-finding and administrative in nature. Any further legal efforts will be left to the Attorney General. Walter Jones

Trump had refused to accept his loss to Democrat Joe Biden and focused much of his attention on Georgia, a traditionally red state that he narrowly lost.

During the Jan. 2 phone call, Trump repeatedly argued that Raffensperger could change the certified results, an assertion the secretary of state firmly rejected.