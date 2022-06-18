ATLANTA (AP) — Voters in Georgia are settling multiple statewide races and congressional primaries on Tuesday.

Congressional runoffs include three Republican races and two Democratic races, and there are 11 state legislative runoffs. Stacey Abrams has endorsed three Democrats she wants on the ticket as she runs for governor.

They include state Rep. Bee Nguyen, who is running against former state Rep. Dee Dawkins-Haigler for the chance to challenge incumbent Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in the fall. Both campaigned for universal access to free, fair and secure elections.

They criticize Raffensperger for backing a sweeping election overhaul passed last year by Republican state lawmakers.