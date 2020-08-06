Georgia Democratic Primary Runoff early voting ends on Friday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Friday is the last day for voters to cast their ballots early in the Democratic Primary Runoff election.

There are three voting options voters can utilize:

Voter early through Friday, August 7th

Vote in-person on August 11th’s election day

Vote with an absentee ballot

State data showed more people are voting absentee than in-person due to COVID-19, and Chatham County officials said 10,000 absentee ballots have already been requested for the upcoming election. The Democratic Runoff races include spots for county offices, Georgia’s General Assembly, District Attorneys, and House Representatives. Mayor Van Johnson encouraged voters to participate—pointing to how he was elected through a runoff election.

Early voters can fill out a ballot at the Chatham County Election Office on Eisenhower Drive (117 Eisenhower Dr., Suite E), from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and at the Pooler Recreation Park Gym on Roger’s Street (900 S. Rogers St.). The Pooler polling location opens at 10:00 a.m. and closes at 4:00 p.m.

There is no Republican runoff election.

The election office has to have absentee ballots before the polls close at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 11th. The office also has an absentee drop box outside their doors, but ballots dropped off after Tuesday will not be counted.

Click here for where you can vote in-person for the upcoming runoff election.